South Tyneside weather: Dry and sunny, find your forecast for Thursday July 4 here
Dry with hazy sunshine, feeling warm.
What will the weather be like in South Tyneside today?
A dry start with sunny spells and light winds. The sunshine will turn hazy from the north during the day, perhaps becoming thick enough to mask the sunlight. Feeling warm. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Will it improve tonight?
Staying dry this evening, with clear spells in the east but increasing cloud amounts in the west, with perhaps the odd outbreak of drizzle over the hills around dawn. Minimum temperature 10 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
Breezy and generally cloudy, with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle in the west, particularly over the hills. Largely dry and occasionally sunny in the east. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
How about the weekend?
Cooler but mainly dry, bright or sunny on Saturday. Cloudier with a few isolated showers on Sunday. Sunshine and fair weather cloud on Monday, perhaps the odd shower.