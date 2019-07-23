South Tyneside weather: Dry, sunny and becoming very warm, find your full forecast for Tuesday July 23 here
Dry, sunny and becoming very warm.
What will the weather be like in South Tyneside today?
Any early morning cloud, will rapidly clear, leading to a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Feeling very warm with southerly winds, perhaps cooler near some coasts if an onshore breeze develops later. Maximum temperature 30 °C.
Will it improve tonight?
Most areas dry and remaining noticeably warm and muggy overnight. Chance of thunderstorms moving across some parts during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Minimum temperature 19 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
Any early morning storms clearing across the North Sea, then largely sunny and feeling very warm and humid by the afternoon. Perhaps turning cloudier later. Maximum temperature 28 °C.
The look ahead.
Remaining very warm and humid for Thursday and Friday with a risk of showers or thunderstorms. Some uncertainty for Saturday with further thundery showers or rain, but sunshine is likely.