South Tyneside weather forecast: Sunny start with a chilly evening predicted

Today's sunshine could help temperatures reach 19 °C today.

The Met Office has said it will be warm and sunny, but warns of possible showers later.

Today's forecast predicts it will be a dry and bright morning once any early mist or fog patches clear from the coast.

There will be long spells of warm sunshine through the afternoon with isolated heavy showers possible, but these easing by the evening.

Tonight, it will be a dry, clear but chilly evening with light winds, turning cloudier through the early hours, with an isolated shower possible in the southwest by dawn.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 4 °C.

Tomorrow, it will be a dry and sunny start in the north, but cloudy in the south.

It will then turn brighter for all later in the morning with spells of hazy sunshine by the afternoon.

Again, the maximum temperature is predicted to be 19 °C.

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is it will be sunny with isolated showers on Thursday.

A bright start Friday, then cloudy with scattered showers.

Cloudy with outbreaks of mainly patchy rain Saturday, easing later.