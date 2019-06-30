South Tyneside weather forecast: What's the weather set to be like next week?
We certainly have had a hot weekend but a breezy and rather cloudy evening is set for Sunday, June 30, with some showers.
According to the Met Office, forecasters predict that the weather is expected to remain breezy throughout the night, but may become drier with showers mostly dying out. Some outbreaks of showers are possible. Minimum temperature 11C.
What is the forecast for Monday?
Most of Monday is set to be dry with sun, but there may be some showers around, mainly in the morning. It will be less breezy later. A little cooler than today. Maximum temperature 18C.
Regional outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:
Tuesday will be dry with sunny periods and light winds.
Wednesday will be similar and cooler than normal for the time of year.
Thursday should be dry with sun and it should be a little warmer.