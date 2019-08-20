South Tyneside weather: How long will the heavy rain last?
The Met Office predicts patchy rain and cloud throughout the day for Tuesday, August 20.
Heavy rain is set for South Tyneside but it should ease away into the evening.
The morning of Tuesday, August 20 will begin cloudy with likely heavy showers. There’s an 80% chance of rain at 7am which will be on and off until around 10am. Cloud will break with some more sunny spells later but further showers will continue for the early afternoon. There could be a small risk of thunder but no warnings are currently in place. A maximum temperature of 18 °C should be expected.
Will the rain ease away for the evening?
The evening will be much drier in comparison with some clear spells and light wind, especially by the coast. Cloud will increase much later in the night but showers are expected to pass over after 3pm when there is only a 30% chance of showers. A minimum temperature of 12 °C is predicted by the Met Office.
What is the weather predicted for the remainder of the week?
Wednesday, August 21 will see most of the rain clearing and it should remain mild on Thursday with small bursts of sun. It will begin dry as the weekend arrives with some sunny spells and it may feel slightly warmer, with wind remaining lighter than usual.
The good news is that we may be set for a dry Bank Holiday weekend but whatever you are doing today, prepare for rain this morning.