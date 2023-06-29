After over a week of continuous stunning weather across the North East, temperatures have fallen to a more comfortable level for day to day life. While some of us have been enjoying the cooler temperatures which have seen some days barely reach 20°C, others are longing for warm weather to enjoy beaches, beer gardens and barbecues.

But can we expect more warm weather on the horizon or have we already seen the best of the summer heat?

Does the Met Office forecast think South Tyneside will get another heatwave soon?

South Tyneside weather: Met Office forecast for when South Shields and beyond will get another summer heatwave

The Met Office forecast is predicting the coming days to remain at the level we have seen throughout the last week with no days expected to exceed 20°C into next week with the weather service expecting unsettled conditions at times.

Moving forward in the Met Office’s long term forecast, the service claims “generally unsettled weather is expected to continue in the early periods of July, due to dominant low pressure to the north-west of the UK. This is likely to bring periods of rain and showers, most frequently to the north-west, but showers will also be possible throughout the UK, interspersed with drier, sunnier spells.”