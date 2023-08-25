South Tyneside weather: Met Office issues Bank Holiday forecast for South Shields, Hebburn, Jarrow and more

The final three day weekend of the summer is here for many of us and the Met Office has issued its weekend forecast to keep us up to date with how we can enjoy our Bank Holiday weekend.

What is the Met Office forecast for South Tyneside this Bank Holiday weekend?

After a wet end to the week on Friday, rainy conditions are expected to come to a close on the final evening of the working week, leaving a dry morning for most across the North East. South Tyneside can expect to see clear skies from sunrise until around 11am when clouds are expected.

These clouds may turn more grey into the afternoon with the Met Office also predicting showers and the occasional thundry spell between 12 noon and 2pm. Showery weather may continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening with spells of clear skies. Temperatures are expected to peak at around 17°C.

Sunday, August 27 is expected to be drier with the only chance of rain coming in the early afternoon. Highs of 16°C are expected throughout the afternoon with clouds obscuring any chances of a sunny day.