South Tyneside weather: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for South Shields and more this weekend

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for this weekend, covering the majority of England, including the North East.

The weather service issued the warning for thunderstorms on Friday morning with the impacted area covering the vast majority of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to forecasts from the group, the sun we have seen this week will be replaced by clouds over the weekend with thunderstorms potentially impacting South Tyneside on Saturday, July 8.

South Tyneside weather: Met Office issues weekend weather warning for thunderstorms for South Shields and more. Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Warnings currently are in place from 9am until midnight on Saturday night with the Met Office telling impacted areas to expect spray and the potential for sudden flooding which may lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is also a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly in some areas while lightning and flooding may also impact public transport.

The warning runs from London, up the majority of the nation and into Scotland with the entirety of northern England currently within the potentially impacted area. This may change as storms get closer to the UK.

What do yellow weather warnings mean?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yellow weather warnings are used to make people aware of potential light impacts due to weather, such as travel delays or general disruption of day-to-day activities. It is the least severe type of warning and can also imply that the Met Office are monitoring the situation while also meaning the public should also keep an eye out for updates.