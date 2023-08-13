The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain next week as South Tyneside’s grey and wet August continues.

On Sunday morning the weather service issued a warning which covers the majority of northern England as well as the west coast of Wales.

The warning – which runs from midnight on Monday, August 14 until 9pm of the same date – claims rain, which could be heavy and persistent at times, may impact and cause disruption to transport and infrastructure.

South Tyneside weather: Met Office issues yellow rain warning for South Shields, Hebburn, Jarrow and more

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance of flooding which can cause damage to some buildings while drivers and pedestrians should be aware of spray and flooding on roads. Delays and cancellations to public transport may also occur.

Forecasts for Monday see rain starting from around 4am with the Met Office not expecting rainfall to stop until around 8pm. This is expected to be at its heaviest in the early morning and around midday. Temperatures will be between 14°C and 16°C throughout the day.

Yellow weather warnings are used to make people aware of potential light impacts due to weather, such as travel delays or general disruption of day-to-day activities. It is the least severe type of warning