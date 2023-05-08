The second bank holiday Monday of May has seen South Tyneside start the week grey and wet, but the Met Office are expecting conditions to brighten up over the course of the coming days.

What is the Met Office prediction for South Tyneside this week?

After a wet Monday, any rain is expected to clear overnight with cloudy skies running overnight before further showers are predicted by the weather service from 4am until around 8am on Tuesday, May 9.

Thunder and lightning: When does the Met Office think storms will hit the North East this week? (Photo by GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Met Office, the worst of this week’s weather will come from midday on Tuesday when rainy conditions will turn to thunderstorms across South Tyneside. These are expected to last between 11am and 2pm with rain continuing until skies begin to clear at 4pm. Despite the weather, conditions are expected to remain at 15°C for most of the day.

Temperatures will fall to overnight lows of 10°C into Wednesday when the Met Office are expecting a clear and sunny morning followed by patches of rain through the afternoon and onto the evening, which will turn clearer into Thursday. Highs of 15°C are expected once again at the midpoint in the week.

Thursday is expected to be cooler with daytime highs of 12°C, although a dry day with sunny spells is expected across South Tyneside. Any clouds are expected to have cleared by the evening before returning after sunset, leaving Friday looking dry but grey with highs of 12°C and lows of 9°C.