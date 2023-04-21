South Tyneside and the wider North East has seen plenty of sun this week with many residents hoping that warm weather will continue into the weekend.

The Met Office has revealed its detailed weather forecast for the region this weekend and there could be a mixed bag in store for us all.

Friday evening will see skies clear following an overcast day with some sun working its way through the clouds from around 7pm after a small shower is expected around 5pm. Friday’s high of 10°C will only fall to around 8°C overnight.

South Tyneside weather: Met Office predicting wet weekend for South Shields and beyond. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Saturday is expected to be very wet compared to earlier in the week with showers beginning from around 3am and running until the evening. Rainfall will turn heavier from around 5am with any wet weather only expected to come to an end by 5pm, although this will start to reduce in intensity from around 11am.

Much like Friday, temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach 10°C – although the Met Office is warning it may feel colder due to the wet conditions. These will fall to around 7°C overnight.

Sunday will see a reverse of the day before with dry conditions expected by the Met Office forecast throughout the morning, although rainfall will begin again by 1pm. Cooler temperatures of around 8°C to 9°C are expected although it is unlikely it will feel warmer than 6°C.