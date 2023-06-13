This week has started with a bang thanks to clear skies and warm evenings which have really got us in the mood for the rest of the summer, but how long can we continue making the most of the weather before conditions change?

The Met Office’s short term forecast is currently available until the weekend with a longer range prediction running as far as the second week of July and this is what the weather service is predicting.

How long will the warm weather last?

Will se see more scenes like this on South Tyneside beaches over the coming days? (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The good news for South Tyneside residents is we still have a few days of clear skies and warm weather available to make the most of, although it may not be around into the weekend.

The remainder of the working week is expected to see temperatures remain high and skies remain clear with the lowest daily high coming on Thursday, June 15 when conditions will only climb to 19°C. The best day of the week will come on Friday when highs of 21°C will be matched by sunny conditions as the weekend approaches.

The weekend will see cloudier skies for the North East, although temperatures are expected to remain high, these have the potential to fall over the following days though. The start of next week will see expected maximum temperatures of 18°C with cloud remaining prominent.

When will it next rain in South Tyneside?

The Met Office’s long range weather forecast is suggesting conditions will remain warm and dry for the coming days and weeks with any potential rain only coming towards the end of June or start of July.

After starting towards southern areas, there is a small chance rain could work its way up the country at the start of July, with the weather service’s forecast claiming: “a change of [weather] type is weakly signalled, with an increased likelihood that more mobile spells of weather will affect the UK, although it may take several attempts. This brings greater chance of rain.”