After mild temperatures in the North East and much warmer weather across the rest of the UK, we can expect sun, clear skies and warm days throughout next week according to the Met Office.

Despite the rise in temperatures, the weather service are warning “very high” levels of UV light from the sun may cause issues to anyone exposed to sunlight for too long over the coming days.

The Met Office’s UV index ranges from one, meaning low exposure and no protection required, up to 11 or above, which implies extreme UV radiation with official advice including to avoid being outside during midday hours and a shirt, sunscreen and hat being considered essential.

The upcoming week will see consecutive days where UV levels will reach eight on the Met Office index, meaning levels are expected to be “very high.” Official advice from the weather service suggests the public should avoid being outside during midday hours with clothes, suncream and a hat expected to be essential.

These days of very high UV light will start on Monday, June 12 and run until Thursday, June 15 with each day reaching an eight on the Met Office UV index at around 1pm.

Monday is expected to be the most harsh day of the three with ratings not going below six from 11am until around 4pm in South Shields.

