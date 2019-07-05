South Tyneside weather: Mostly dry and bright, find your forecast for Friday July 5 here
Mostly dry and bright in the east, cloudier in west.
What will the weather be like in South Tyneside today?
Breezy and rather cloudy across western hills and the northern parts, with a little patchy light rain or drizzle. However, dry in the east with bright or sunny spells, feeling warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Will it improve tonight?
Largely cloudy with a few outbreaks of rain initially but becoming dry and mainly clear during the second part of the night, with winds easing. Minimum temperature 11 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
A cooler day on Saturday, though still feeling pleasant with spells of sunshine. Dry and largely sunny in the morning, some fair weather cloud in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
The look ahead.
Sunday and Monday, mostly dry with sunny intervals but a risk of isolated showers. Cloudy on Tuesday, perhaps a few outbreaks of rain in the west.