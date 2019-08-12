South Tyneside weather: rain and then sunny spells for your forecast on Monday, August 12 2019
Cloud and rain clearing to sunny spells and showers.
What’s the weather like in South Tyneside today?
Largely cloudy during the morning with patchy outbreaks of rain. This generally petering out mid morning, allowing some sunny spells to develop. However, a few showers are also possible during the afternoon, turning heavy at times. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
What about tonight?
Sunny spells and scattered showers this evening. These easing across much of the region to leave a largely dry and clear night, although showers may continue to affect western parts. Minimum temperature 7 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
Mostly dry with sunny spells during the mooning, but patchy cloud will increase in the afternoon as scattered showers develop, turning heavy and perhaps thundery at times. Maximum temperature 19 °C.
The look ahead.
A dry start on Wednesday but soon becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. Becoming breezy on Thursday with sunny spells and showers.