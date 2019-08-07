South Tyneside weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers, this is the weather round-up for Wednesday, August 7
Sunny spells and scattered showers Wednesday, heaviest in the north.
What’s the weather like in South Tyneside today?
Scattered showers and sunny spells. The showers will be heaviest towards the Cheviots, with a risk of thunder there. However, most places should become largely dry into the evening. Breezy at times, but feeling pleasant enough in sunshine. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
What about tonight?
Most places will be dry overnight. Cloudier at times across the high ground in the north and west, but clear spells elsewhere. Minimum temperature 12 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
Sunny spells and mostly dry for many places. However, there will be a scattering of afternoon showers, although these lighter than recent days. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
The look ahead.
Friday, heavy morning rain and strong winds clearing north followed by scattered heavy, thundery showers. These continuing, probably more widely through Saturday, then easing during Sunday. Windy at times.