South Tyneside weather: Tuesday, August 13, sunshine and showers
Sunshine and showers today. Cloudy with rain later on Wednesday.
What’s the weather like in South Tyneside today?
A mixture of sunshine and showers across the region today. Some of the showers may be heavy and thundery, but they will be well-scattered and some places may end up with a dry day. Light westerly winds. Maximum temperature 19 °C.
What about tonight?
Any lingering showers will quickly die away this evening, leaving behind a dry night. Clear spells at first before cloud increases later in the night. Light winds and becoming chilly. Minimum temperature 5 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
Dry at first but with cloud thickening through the morning. Patchy rain will develop in places during the afternoon, with further spells of rain during the evening. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
The look ahead.
Sunshine and showers, heavy in places, on Thursday. Cloudy on Friday with rain spreading in from the west. Cloudy but mostly dry on Saturday.