South Tyneside weather: What’s the weather going to be like on Tuesday June 25
A cloudy, murky day, but mainly dry. Light winds.
What will the weather be like in South Tyneside today?
A cloudy, murky day with extensive hill fog over the Pennines, and mist elsewhere gradually clearing. Outbreaks of light rain possible during the morning, mainly in the south, but otherwise dry. Brighter spells possible later in the day with light winds. Maximum temperature 16 °C.
Will it improve tonight?
Continuing cloudy overnight, but remaining mostly dry. Widespread hill fog over the Pennines perhaps bringing some drizzle at times. Light winds continuing. Minimum temperature 9 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
Cloudy and dull at first, but slowly becoming brighter during the morning, with sunny spells developing through the afternoon and evening. Feeling cool near the coast in onshore breezes. Maximum temperature 17 °C.