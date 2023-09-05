South Tyneside weather: When will temperatures peak in South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn and more this week?

Watch more videos on Shots!

The last few weeks have seen grey skies and below average temperatures across South Tyneside and the wider North East, but the start of September has seen the mercury shoot back up.

Blue skies and sun have been the order of the week so far, but how much longer will the good weather last and when will temperatures peak over the coming days?

How long will the good weather last?

When will temperatures peak in South Tyneside this week?

The following week will see temperatures remain above 20°C throughout this week, although skies may cloud over as the working week goes on.

Wednesday September 6 will begin cloudy before clearing in the afternoon with clouds returning overnight. The following day will see clouds staying around all day before the clear skies and sun return on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Moving into next week, the Met Office’s long term weather forecast is claiming “very warm, locally hot, and settled weather is likely to continue for much of the UK, albeit with a risk of some isolated thunderstorms.”

When will temperatures peak as part of the UK heatwave?

The Met Office is predicting highs of 22°C this week. These temperatures are expected to hit the North East on Saturday at around 3pm to 4pm.

