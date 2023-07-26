South Tyneside weather: Will South Shields and beyond see another heatwave this summer?

Earlier this summer we saw some lovely weather which we were all able to enjoy, but that seems to have been lost over the last couple of weeks.

With schools now off for the summer and families wishing for less rain and more sun to enjoy the warmer seasons, we have taken a look at when South Tyneside can expect another summer heatwave.

Does the Met Office predict South Tyneside will see another heatwave?

We are blessed with some beautiful beaches - and families want to make the most of the sun, sea and sand at Sandhaven in hot weather.

The bad news for anyone wanting really warm weather in the coming days is the Met Office forecast is predicting a week weekend for South Tyneside.

Initial forecasts looking forward suggest the region will see similar conditions to what we have seen over the last week with the warmest days only reaching 21°C. This can be expected on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28.

The weekend and start of next week looks as though we may see showers and temperatures are expected to remain lower than normal as we enter August.

We may need to wait a few weeks yet for weather warm enough to fully enjoy the coastline with the Met Office’s long term weather forecast for August saying: “Some showers may turn heavy and thundery.

"These unsettled spells are likely to be accompanied by strong winds, which could accentuate the generally below-average temperatures expected during these periods.