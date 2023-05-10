The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the east coast of the UK today. The warnings will run from 1pm until 8pm on Wednesday, May 10 and cover coastal areas of the North East including South Tyneside, North Tyneside and Newcastle.

The warning runs from Kent in the South East of England, up the east coast and into Scotland where it expands into central areas of the country.

As part of the assessment of the situation, the Met Office are telling residents of the impacted areas to consider driving conditions throughout the storm as these may be impacted by spray, standing water and hail on the roads. These are likely to result in longer journey times. Delays to train services are also possible according to the Weather service, in addition to potential damage to buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

South Tyneside weather: Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms across North East by Met Office. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The current Met Office forecast suggests rain will begin to fall from around midday. This will continue into the evening with thunderstorms beginning from 3pm.

What do yellow weather warnings mean?

Yellow weather warnings are used to make people aware of potential light impacts due to weather, such as travel delays or general disruption of day-to-day activities. It is the least severe type of warning and can also imply that the Met Office are monitoring the situation while also meaning the public should also keep an eye out for updates. Yellow weather warnings can be adjusted to be higher at any time to amber warnings or can also be taken away.