South Tyneside weekend weather forecast as a yellow weather warning is in place for thunderstorms

Among the rain, forecasters are expecting the odd sunny spell, with temperatures set to average at around 19°C across the weekend.

This is what you can expect from the weather this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what to expect from the weather in South Tyneside this weekend.

Friday, August 6

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms comes into force at 4am on Friday and will last right throughout the day.

Forecasters are expecting scattered rain showers all day, turning heavier as we head into the afternoon.

Some sunny spells are expected, with temperatures set reach highs of 19°C.

Saturday, August 7

The yellow weather warning will remain in force for Saturday until 11.59pm, with rain showers once again expected to last throughout the day.

The borough could see some sunny spells later in the afternoon, with the rain set to ease off as we head into the evening.

Forecasters are predicting daily highs of 18°C.

Sunday, August 8

It is looking like a dry and bright start to Sunday morning, with the odd cloudy spell forecast.

The sunny weather is expected to continue throughout the day but much like the rest of the weekend, some light showers are possible in the afternoon.

According to forecasters, temperatures are set to hit highs of 19°C.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.