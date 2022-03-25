South Tyneside weekend weather forecast: How long will the sunshine last?

Met Office forecasters are expecting a bright and sunny weekend across South Tyneside.

By Georgina Cutler
Friday, 25th March 2022, 11:58 am

This weekend, (Friday, March 25, to Sunday, March 27) looks set to be warm with plenty of sunshine as temperatures are predicted to reach 14C.

Following a glorious week of sunny spells, the beautiful Spring weather is set to continue into the weekend.

The borough will see periods of sunshine and warm temperatures on Friday and Saturday before becoming cloudy on Sunday.

More sunny weather is expected in South Tyneside.

This is what you can expect from the weather in South Tyneside this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Friday, March 25

Early mist and fog patches cleared earlier this morning to leave a fine and dry day.

A bright start to the weekend, with plenty of sun and temperatures well above the seasonal average at 14C.

Long, clear periods will be seen overnight allowing temperatures to quickly fall to a minimum of 1C with light winds and some patchy mist and fog forming.

Saturday, March 26

Similar to Friday, early mist and fog patches will soon clear for a dry and sunny morning.

Some patchy cloud is predicted but also sunny spells as the day becomes warm again, with light winds.

Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 12C.

Sunday, March 27

Sunday looks set to be a little cloudier with areas of mist, fog or low cloud along the coast.

The weather should turn brighter throughout the day with some sunny spells by lunchtime and light wind.

Temperatures are expected to stay mild with daily highs of 12C and lows of 8C.

