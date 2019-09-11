South Tyneside’s day set to go from dull to bright
South Tyneside’s day is set to brighten up.
The Met Office forecast for Wednesday, September 11, says cloud will clear, allowing sunny spells.
Winds will generally ease through the evening.
Temperatures will get as high as 18C and sunscreen is still in order if you’re out all day.
Rain will spread quickly tomorrow before clearing.
Friday and Saturday will be mainly dry.
6am: Overcast. Maximum 16C.
7am: Overcast. Maximum 16C.
8am: Overcast. Maximum 16C.
9am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.
10am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.
11am: Sunny. Maximum 17C.
Noon: Sunny intervals. Maximum 17C.
1pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 17C.
2pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 18C.
3pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 17C.
4pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 17C.
5pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 17C.
6pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.
7pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.
8pm: Clear. Maximum 15C.
9pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 14C.
10pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 14C.
11pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 14C.