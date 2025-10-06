Storm Amy: Councils issue update on damage as clearer forecast expected this week

Much of the North East was battered by Storm Amy over the weekend, with many of us forced to adjust or cancel our plans.

However, it looks like this week will be clearer after a couple of days which saw winds of up to 55 miles per hour hit the region.

Storm Amy caused travel disruption across the North East, with journeys taking longer than expected and storm debris causing issues to pedestrians.

An RNLI launch into Storm Amy. - Image RNLI/Mike Milner

The Northern Powergrid predicts it restored power to 67,000 customers over the weekend while Sunderland’s historic Houghton Feast was forced to cancel its opening ceremony on Friday while lots of sporting fixtures also impacted.

South Tyneside Council has gone as far as to warn residents to be careful when outside early this week. An online statement says: “Following storm Amy over the weekend, our teams are assessing the storm damage and the clear up operation is underway.

“Residents are advised to still be cautious when visiting our greenspaces and avoid wooded areas as there could still be a chance of falling branches.”

Any fears of the heavy winds continuing into this week were quickly extinguished this morning with sunny spells kicking off the new week across the region.

Monday, October 10 is expected to be the warmest day of the week with conditions predicted to get close to 20℃ and only falling to overnight lows of 13℃ according to the Met Office.

Warm conditions and sunny spells will continue into Tuesday and will be a constant throoughout the week.

Highs of 17℃ are expected on Tuesday with the mercury expected to reach 16℃ every day through the week until Sunday, when a cloudier weekend will see temperatures dip slightly.

The worst of the wind is expected to hit on Thursday, although this will only result in gusts of around 20 miles per hour, less than half of what we experienced over the weekend.