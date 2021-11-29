The extreme conditions forced schools to close, saw 163 fallen tree reports and left 58,000 people without power as Storm Arwen made its way through the North East, causing considerable damage.
Here are some pictures showing the aftermath of Storm Arwen in South Tyneside.
1. Marsden Lane
A tree shows its roots at Marsden Lane in South Shields. Picture: Electrolaze Electricians.
2. Hebburn Town F.C floodlight
A floodlight falls victim to the storm at Hebburn Town FC - picture taken on Saturday morning. Picture: Davey J.
3. South Shields and Westoe Club
Extensive damage to South Shields and Westoe Club. Picture: Duncan Murray.
4. Trow car park.
Storm Arwen aftermath at Trow car park.
