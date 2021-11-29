Storm Arwen ripped through South Tyneside, leaving considerable damage in its wake

Storm Arwen in South Tyneside: 13 pictures of the aftermath left behind as storm rips through region

Record high winds have caused considerable damage across South Tyneside and the North East.

By Sam Johnson
Monday, 29th November 2021, 8:11 pm

The extreme conditions forced schools to close, saw 163 fallen tree reports and left 58,000 people without power as Storm Arwen made its way through the North East, causing considerable damage.

Here are some pictures showing the aftermath of Storm Arwen in South Tyneside.

1. Marsden Lane

A tree shows its roots at Marsden Lane in South Shields. Picture: Electrolaze Electricians.

Photo: Electrolaze Electricians.

Photo Sales

2. Hebburn Town F.C floodlight

A floodlight falls victim to the storm at Hebburn Town FC - picture taken on Saturday morning. Picture: Davey J.

Photo: Davey J

Photo Sales

3. South Shields and Westoe Club

Extensive damage to South Shields and Westoe Club. Picture: Duncan Murray.

Photo: Duncan Murray

Photo Sales

4. Trow car park.

Storm Arwen aftermath at Trow car park.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
South TynesideNorth East
Next Page
Page 1 of 4