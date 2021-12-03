Storm Arwen in South Tyneside: Haven Point set for partial reopening

The leisure centre on South Shields seafront will open its doors again on Saturday, December 4, albeit all services will not be available.

The building was closed due to substantial roof damage caused last weekend, and further adverse weather in the following days hampered the speed of repairs.

However, South Tyneside Council has said that remedial work has been done on the roof, allowing it to reopen safely. Further repair work will continue into next week.

Haven Point.

From Saturday, the main 25m swimming pool, teaching pool, gym and fitness spaces will be available to the public from tomorrow and members can book their sessions online as normal.

However, the leisure waters and associated flumes, will remain closed next week for further repairs. It is hoped this area will reopen from Saturday 11 December.

The Santa’s Grotto due to open from tomorrow will go ahead as planned with families who have booked a visit.

Cllr Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader at South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: "While the icy conditions had hindered efforts to repair the roof at Haven Point any earlier, we are really pleased to be able to get the centre back open to the public within a week of the storm damage.