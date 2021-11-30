Photos captured by Gazette photographer Stu Norton show that the clean-up operation following Storm Arwen is still underway in Jarrow and Hebburn on Tuesday, November 30.
As the weather office issued a red weather warning on Friday, November 27, the borough was battered with high winds, causing damage to buildings, disrupting public transport networks and bringing down trees.
On Monday, November 29, South Tyneside Council said assessments are being carried out on parks, cemeteries, structures and schools – with the full clean-up expected to take weeks.
Council bosses revealed that an ‘unprecedented’ number of trees have blown down, with the local authority receiving reports relating to trees at almost 300 locations.