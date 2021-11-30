The Storm Arwen clean-up operation is still underway in South Tyneside.

Storm Arwen in South Tyneside: Nine pictures as the clean-up operation continues across the borough

A clean-up operation is still underway across the borough after high winds, rain and snow from Storm Arwen caused destruction in South Tyneside.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 5:33 pm

Photos captured by Gazette photographer Stu Norton show that the clean-up operation following Storm Arwen is still underway in Jarrow and Hebburn on Tuesday, November 30.

As the weather office issued a red weather warning on Friday, November 27, the borough was battered with high winds, causing damage to buildings, disrupting public transport networks and bringing down trees.

On Monday, November 29, South Tyneside Council said assessments are being carried out on parks, cemeteries, structures and schools – with the full clean-up expected to take weeks.

Council bosses revealed that an ‘unprecedented’ number of trees have blown down, with the local authority receiving reports relating to trees at almost 300 locations.

1. Fallen down

The high winds caused trees in St Paul's Church ground in Jarrow to fall over.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. Recovering

Work is underway to repair damage at Johnnie's pub in Jarrow.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. Causing damage

Trees falling in Charlies Park in Jarrow have caused damage to other infrastructure.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. Destruction

The aftermath of Storm Arwen at Dougie's Tavern in Hebburn.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
South TynesideHebburnSouth Tyneside Council
Next Page
Page 1 of 3