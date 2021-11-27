Storm Arwen LIVE: Updates from across the North East as wild weather batters region
Weather warnings remain in place across the North East region following the arrival of Storm Arwen.
Roads are closed, events have been cancelled and some public transport services are suspended as a result of the strong winds and sleet which battered the region overnight between Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27.
Met Office forecasters issued a Red ‘danger to life’ weather warning on Friday afternoon, lasting into the early hours of Saturday.
A separate Yellow warning for wind is now in force until 6pm.
- Events cancelled across the North East as storm hits region
- Property damaged and trees down after high winds
- Metro services suspended and roads closed
Alnwick Town and Boldon CA are among clubs reporting damage to the grounds overnight due to the impact of Storm Arwen
❗️ Official opening of Sunderland’s ice rink in Keel Square cancelled due to Storm Arwen
A spokesperson for Sunderland BID confirmed to the Echo on Saturday morning that the opening of the ice rink at the city’s Keel Square will not take place as planned today.
⚽️ England v Austria still going ahead
Today’s Lionesses game at the Stadium of Light will kick off at 12.30pm as planned.
Travel operator Nexus, which manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, confirmed that all services across the system remain suspended on Saturday morning (November 27) as work is carried out following Storm Arwen.