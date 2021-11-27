Storm Arwen LIVE: Updates from across the North East as wild weather batters region

Roads are closed, events have been cancelled and some public transport services are suspended as a result of the strong winds and sleet which battered the region overnight between Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27.

Met Office forecasters issued a Red ‘danger to life’ weather warning on Friday afternoon, lasting into the early hours of Saturday.

A separate Yellow warning for wind is now in force until 6pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Arwen hit the North East region across Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27.