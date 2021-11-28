Storm Arwen: Neighbours urged to check on each other as some South Tyneside properties still without power

South Tyneside Council said both it and South Tyneside Homes had staff working around the clock after the extreme weather conditions wreaked havoc.

The local authority said a number of properties are still without power with Northern Powergrid working to restore power as quickly as possible.

The council also urged people “to look out for each other and check in on neighbours wherever possible”.

A tree blown over in Newcastle Road, South Shields, on Saturday after Storm Arwen hit South Tyneside.

In its latest update shortly after 11am on Sunday, November 28, it said: “The Council’s first priority is the protection of life, including that of staff and contractors working at the scene. Secondly, the protection of property and assets have been prioritised.

“A number of road closures remain in place across the borough. These are necessary to address significant safety concerns and to allow the clean-up of debris by limiting through traffic. Diversions are in place with local access permitted.”

Gritters were also operating throughout the day in a bid to keep the borough’s 311km of priority routes clear but drivers were urged to only travel if absolutely necessary. People were also asked to stay away from coastal areas too.

Haven Point in South Shields remains closed due to storm damage and will remain so for some time. Most coastal car parks have been reopened but the council said it is closing Trow Quarry car park, following concerns with ice on the access road and congregation of sand.

Damage to the stands at Northern League club Boldon CA by Storm Arwen on Saturday.

The council added: “Gritting operations will focus on major roads, bus routes and steep banks as well as priority footpaths in shopping areas, around schools and on steps and footbridges with pre-gritting taking place on priority routes as and when the temperature drops. Gritting the Borough’s 311km of priority routes takes around 2.5 hours to complete.

“Storm Arwen has been an unprecedented weather event. Teams have focused on major issues and ensuring that roads and footpaths are clear for the emergency services. Unless there is a danger to the public or passers-by, residents are advised to liaise with their insurance on more minor issues.

“The Council responds wherever there is a report of a fallen tree or branch obstructing or preventing safe use of roads. This is regardless of whether the tree is located on privately owned or council property as the priority is to clear the highway and make it safe.”

A council spokesperson added: “Whilst we seem to be over the worst of the extreme weather there is a significant clean-up operation still underway with teams working around the clock.

“Emergency incidents should still be reported on the out of hours phone lines. Please be patient and understand that response times to calls will take longer than usual.

“Main roads, footpaths and emergency routes continue to take priority although we hope to be in a position to move to some lower risk incidents later today and from tomorrow. These will be dealt as soon as is practical and the clean-up operation is expected to last into early next week.

“People are reminded to stay at home wherever possible as conditions remain dangerous with widespread ice. Please take care of yourself and each other and check in on neighbours where possible.”

Incidents can be reported on two out of hours emergency phone numbers:

0191 455 6111 – South Tyneside Council