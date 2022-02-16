Storm Dudley LIVE: High winds hit North East as amber weather warning issued by Met Office
An amber weather warning has been issued across the North East with Storm Dudley set to bring very high winds to the region.
Households across the North East are bracing for the storm’s gale force winds today (Wednesday, February 16) as the Met Office warns that “danger to life is likely”.
Today's amber alert is set to remain in place from 4pm until 11.59pm on Wednesday.
Forecasters have also placed a further yellow weather warning from 3pm today until 6am tomorrow morning (Thursday, February 17).
The warnings mean that very strong winds are expected to hit the region with gusts of between 60 and 70mph, while coastal areas could see gusts of up to 80-90mph.
Storm Dudley will be the fifth storm to hit the region since November last year.
Scroll down to see our live weather updates throughout today (Wednesday, February 16):
Last updated: Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 10:57
Sunderland City Council echoes Met Office advice
Ahead of the storm, the Met Office is advising people to secure loose objects such as ladders, garden furniture or play equipment that could get blown about and fasten all doors and windows.
Council Leader Cllr Graeme Miller, said: “The City Council is working with the emergency services to prepare for and respond to any issues resulting from the weather conditions over the next few days.
“We are continuing to monitor the situation and have teams on standby ready to support our communities should the need arise.”
Any urgent reports of storm damage can be reported to Sunderland City council on 0191 520 5550.
North East residents warned “to be prepared” for very strong and disruptive winds
Met Office forecasters say the two weather warnings in place today could result in damage to homes and buildings, fallen trees and potential power cuts, along with road and bridge closures and disruption to mobile phone coverage and transport networks.
It could also lead to large waves and the potential for flying debris being thrown onto roads and properties along the seafront.
Following Storm Dudley, Storm Eunice is expected to arrive in the early hours of Friday morning with a yellow warning of wind until 21.00 on Friday evening. This will bring strong winds of 60-70 mph, which could briefly increase to 80mph. Winds are likely to be strongest at the coast.
Depending on how the weather develops over the next few days this could be accompanied by snow, sleet or heavy rain.
⚠️ North East Ambulance Service issues safety precautions ahead of Storm Dudley
What to do when the power goes out?
Once you have determined that the problem is outside your home, you can contact your provider – in this case, Northern Powergrid – for updates.
Utility Bidder experts outlined a number of tips for dealing with longer power outages. They include;
*Switch off electrical appliances at the plug in case of a power surge.
*Put your mobile phone on low power mode, turn down your screen brightness and turn off apps running in the background.
*Keep your freezer and fridge closed as much as possible. Food can generally keep in the freezer for 15 – 24 hours if you can avoid opening it, and around four to six hours in the fridge.
*Leave one light switched on if possible so you know when the power returns.
*Wrap up warm if the power cut happens in the evening or cold weather and try to stay calm as the provider works to restore your power.
How to check for a power cut in a storm?
Experts at Utility Bidder have gone through their top tips for dealing with a power outage.
Checking for a power cut:
If the power goes off in your home, you first need to determine whether or not it’s a problem in your property or the wider area.
Checking to see if the street lights are off is a good way to determine whether the local power is down. If they’re on, it may be an issue within your home.
If just your lights and/or electrical appliances have gone off, it could be a problem with a trip switch rather than the whole power supply.
You can also check with a neighbour to see if their power is working and if you have a prepayment meter, ensure you have credit on it.
Information on power cuts in your local area is available if you contact 105 via phone.
What time are high winds predicted to hit?
According to the Met Office, winds will begin to pick up in the region from around 3pm this afternoon.
Forecasters expect wind gusts of up to 50mph to hit the North East by 6pm.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across southwest Scotland and northern parts of Northern Ireland later on Wednesday afternoon, extending eastward across southern Scotland and northern England during the evening.”
Storm Dudley - fifth storm to batter the region since November
Why the North East is experiencing so many storms as the fifth storm hits the region since November
As an amber weather warning is issued across the North East for Storm Dudley, we look at why the region has been battered with five storms in four months.
“We are prepared” - Northern Powergrid’s message ahead of Storm Dudley
The Northern Powergrid say they are ‘prepared’ should the forecast storms cause damage to power networks and disrupt customers.
A spokesperson said: “We want to reassure our customers that we are ready to respond should Storms Dudley and Eunice have an impact on the region’s power network and customers’ power supplies.”
The Met Office has forecast severe gale force winds across the company’s operating area with Storm Dudley on Wednesday and Thursday and Storm Eunice on Friday.
The spokesperson added: “Winds speeds are forecast to be 60 to 70mph widely with potential for gusts of up to 80mph in places, even 90mph in exposed areas.
“Those wind speeds do have the potential to cause some damage, so there is a relatively high likelihood that there will be some disruption to power supplies.”
Emergency services on standby to support communities during storms
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service has reassured families living across the county that its teams are ready to offer support to those who need it as a result of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.
The service issued advice on social media on Tuesday afternoon.