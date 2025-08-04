A major UK train company is advising customers to not travel further north than Newcastle as Storm Floris hits the UK.

The storm initially caused weather warnings across the nation on Friday when the storm was named.

It has gone on to hit the North East overnight and into Monday, August 4.

Geography Photos/Universal Image

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are expected across the North East and travel has already been impacted to kick off the week.

Train company LNER, which run services along the East Coast Main Line from London Kings Cross to Edinburgh Waverly via Newcastle, have stopped all trains heading north of the border.

Issuing an update on social media at 3am on Monday morning, the train company said: “Due to forecasted severe weather we are advising that customers DO NOT TRAVEL north of Newcastle.

“There will be no services running north of Newcastle. We're sorry if your journey is impacted.”

They later added: “Due to the severity of today's disruption, tickets for Monday 4 August will be valid for travel up until and including Wednesday 6 August.

“If you no longer wish to travel and your tickets are unused, you can claim a full refund from your original point of purchase.”

It is thought this will last throughout the remainder of the day.

The Met Office forecast for the remainder of the day suggests any cloud and rain will subside by midday, although high winds upwards of 50 miles per hour will continue until around 8pm on Monday evening.

A yellow weather warning remains in place across the North East while an amber weather warning is in place across parts of Scotland.