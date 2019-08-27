Sun continues to shine in South Shields as town heads back to work after bank holiday weekend
What a scorcher that was!
Nothing says “British bank holiday” like some wet weather, but we were pleasantly surprised with a boiling couple of days to top our weekend off.
But now Tuesday, August 27 is here and as we all head back to business, we have taken a look at what the weather has in store for the rest of the working week.
Met Office forecasters predict a sunny start for South Shields, with temperatures of up to 19°C running throughout the day and into the evening.
If you have not had enough of the great outdoors just yet, Tuesday is the day to take advantage of the heat and sunshine after work with mostly clear conditions until about 6pm.
Tonight is going to be cloudy and humid, but then it’s all change heading into Wednesday, August 28 with showers in the early morning and throughout the day.