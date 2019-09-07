Sunny spells and showers set for South Shields across the weekend
Odd showers but a mainly dry and sunny day lies ahead for South Tyneside today.
The Met Office forecast expects Saturday, September 7, will be mostly dry with sunny spells, although cloud may be thick enough to cause an odd light shower along the coast.
The clouds are likely to gather between 10am and 11am, and around 1pm and 3pm, with rays of sun to shine otherwise.
It will be 15 °C at its warmest and 5 °C at its coldest.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, September 8, and on to Tuesday, September 10, it is due to be dry across Sunday – Great North Run day – after a chilly start.
It is then expected to be cloudier later.
Rain is due on Monday, heavy at first before becoming lighter and more patchy.
On Tuesday, it is forecast to brighten up after some early rain.
Further head, on Wednesday it is due to be cloudy and rainy, followed by sunny spells and showers.
Winds will ease in the south across the UK through the day, but remaining windy in the north with a risk of local gales.
The weather through the remainder of the week and the rest of the period is likely to stay rather changeable.
There will be periods of rain, interspersed with occasional drier and brighter interludes, these most prolonged in the south.