Temperatures set to match the Med as heatwave arrives in South Tyneside

This week looks set to be a scorcher on South Tyneside with temperatures expected to rise to 24 degrees Celsius, matching temperatures being experienced in Mediterranean resorts in Spain and the South of France.

Whilst we have had a pleasant start to spring, a mini heatwave is set to bring clear sunny skies and hot temperatures - typically arriving as the kids go back to school after the Easter holiday.

But will the warm sunny weather last into the all important weekend?

Checkout the Met Office forecast for South Shields for the week ahead.

Monday will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud with temperatures rising to a high of 19 degrees Celsius in light south westerly winds. The chance of rain will be below five percent throughout the course of the day.

Tuesday will be a day of clear skies and warm sunny spells with temperatures rising to 21 degrees Celsius. Winds will be light and from the south east with less than a five percent chance of rain throughout the day.

Wednesday will see a repeat of the same conditions with cloudless skies and warm sunny conditions as temperatures rise to 21 degrees Celsius. The percentage chance of rain will once again be below five percent throughout the course of the day. Winds will be light and from the south east.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures currently forecast to peak at 24 degrees Celsius. It will feel hot in light south easterly winds with sunshine throughout the course of the day. The chance of rain will rise to 20% in the afternoon.

Friday will be a cooler day, with temperatures rising to 14 degrees Celsius in light north easterly winds. There will still be plenty of sunshine with partly cloudy skies. The percentage chance of rain will be below five percent throughout the day.

Saturday will be a similar day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures rising to 14 degrees Celsius. It will again be a dry day with less than a five percent chance of rain. It will feel a little cooler in a moderate north easterly wind.

Sunday will see a cloudy morning but the cloud will break to give a partly sunny afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 13 degrees Celsius in north easterly winds. The chance of rain will vary between five percent and 10 percent throughout the course of the day.

This is the current Met Office forecast at the time of writing and is obviously subject to change.