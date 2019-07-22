Temperatures to reach mid-20s this week as mini-heatwave forecast for the North East
The Met Office has said that they believe the North East to be hit with some stunning weather, but it will not be the blazing scorcher that they first predicted.
When will it be sunny?
The meteorologists predict that the good weather will be coming on Monday, July 22, following some strong winds bringing the warmer weather to the coast.
This will continue until Friday, July 26, when it will turn cloudy but will still remain warm as we head into the weekend.
How hot will it get?
The best of the weather will be in the early part of the week. Temperatures will reach around 25°C on Tuesday, rising slightly on Wednesday, to 26°C.
By the weekend, the temperature will still be warm, around 20°C on Saturday.
What do the professionals say?
Chief Meteorologist Andy Page says that some southern winds will make it feel a lot warmer this week. He said: “Temperatures will increase daily across much of England and Wales as hot air is drawn up from France and Spain.
“Temperatures could reach 34°C by Wednesday in parts of central, southern or eastern areas and heatwave thresholds are likely to be reached in some places.”
Although the sun might not always be out this week, the temperatures will still remain the same as last year. According to The Weather Channel, the region had an average temperature of 20°C this time last year.
People won’t be as lucky in other parts of the UK though, with yellow warnings for heavy showers and thunderstorms in Scotland and Northern Ireland.