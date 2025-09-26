With the end of September in sight, will this weekend be one last time to get your shorts on and the barbecue fired up or will there be a distinctly autumnal feel to the weather?

With October just around the corner and the autumn equinox having taken place, the last weekend of September is often the last opportunity to embrace the warmth of the sun for a last chance of summer.

But if your planning a trip to the beach, a get together in the garden, dining alfresco style, or enjoying one last trip to a beer garden, then the all important question is will the weather play ball?

Checkout the all important North East weather forecast for the weekend according to the Met Office.

Saturday looks set to start with cloudy skies, but sunny spells will break through from around 8am. Thicker cloud will return from around 2pm with light rain forecast from 8pm until midnight. Temperatures will rise to around 17 degrees Celsius with light south easterly winds.

Sunday should see any overnight rain die away to leave a bright, dry and sunny morning with partly cloudy skies. Sunny spells should remain throughout the afternoon, although the chance of rain increases to 30% between 2pm and 5pm. Temperatures will rise to 16 degrees Celsius in light south easterly winds.

Looking ahead to next week, the Met Office forecast suggests we may have an Indian summer on the way with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.