The South Tyneside roads still closed on Tuesday after Storm Arwen
A number of roads remain closed due to Storm Arwen as teams continue to clear the aftermath.
Sea Road, between Littlehaven Hotel and Sea Road, is among those which have re-opened.
However, the following roads / pavements are closed or partially closed:
Station Road, East BoldonThe road is closed between the traffic lights at Blacks Corner and Cleadon Lane for 150 metres.There is no access for general traffic, but there is access for residents.This closure requires Northern Powergrid to assess live electricity cables, who are currently prioritising residents who are still without power.The back lane at the rear of Station Road and St. Chad's Villas is now open. The car park is closed.
St John's Terrace, East Boldon
Road closed, pavement open on one side.
Westcott Road, South Shields
Pavement closed.
Chick's Lane, Whitburn
Pavement and road closed.
Arthur Street, Whitburn
Road partially closed, with access for residents. The back lane is closed, the front street is open.
Ferry Street and Priory Road, Jarrow (near the Tyne Tunnel)Pavement closed.
A number of schools were also closed due to the storm. They have now reopened, though Harton Primary was closed on Tuesday, November 30, due to heating issues.