This is how long the rain will last in South Shields on Thursday, August 22
South Shields woke to a dull and slightly wet Thursday morning.
By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 06:52
But how long will any rainfall last?
Experts at the Met Office estimate that conditions will begin to brighten up from around 9am with the sun making a welcome appearance around 11am.
Conditions will cloud over from about 1pm although it should remain dry for the rest of the day.
Temperatures are likely to peak at 19 degrees Celsius.
Friday is expected to be sunny with highs of 22 degrees Celsius.