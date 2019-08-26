This is how long the sun will last in South Tyneside following the hottest August Bank Holiday weekend
South Tyneside has had some scorching weather for the hottest ever August Bank Holiday weekend but how long will the sun last?
The weather has been great recently and the Met Office has claimed that this could be the hottest Bank Holiday weekend in August to date.
The Met Office recorded the highest temperature on Sunday, August 26 was 33.3°C, at Heathrow. The previous best late August Bank Holiday temperatures were 31.5°C also at Heathrow in 2001.
While South Tyneside hasn’t had such temperatures, it has had some pretty hot days over the Bank Holiday weekend with temperatures in the high 20’s.
The perfect summer weather won’t last forever though.
Bank Holiday Monday saw highs of 22°C and lows of 15°C to top off what has been a great long-weekend.
Will sun continue on Tuesday, August 27?
Sunny intervals with highs of 20°C are predicted but they will change to a 40% chance of light showers by 4pm and a 30% chance at 8pm. It will then be cloudy right through the evening.
Will there be showers on Wednesday, August 28?
Wednesday will be a cloudy day with highs of 20°C but light rain will arrive by 7pm with 50% chance of showers thereafter.
Thursday, August 29 is looking to be a better day
While highs will reach 19°C, it should be an overall sunny day and a chance of escaping any rain.
Friday, August 30 will see more cloud
Highs of 19°C will continue as cloud progresses.