This is how long the sunny weather is likely to last in South Shields on Monday
South Shields woke to sunshine on Monday morning.
By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 07:11
But how long will the good weather last?
According to experts at the Met Office, conditions will cloud over mid morning before the sunshine returns early afternoon until around 6pm.
Temperatures are likely to reach highs of 17 degrees Celsius.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
By Tuesday, however, rainfall will return with heavy downfalls expected around 7am and 11am.
Showers are also forecast for Wednesday before sunshine returns on Thursday and stays through to the weekend.