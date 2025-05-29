This is to expect from the weather in the North East as we head into June - according to the Met Office
The month of May has been a mixed bag weather-wise as the region saw warmer temperatures at the start of the month before needing to put our coats back on towards the end of it.
According to Met Office forecasters, as we approach June and the start of the summer months, the North East should start to see warmer temperatures and sunny spells.
However, the region may also experience some rainy weather in the coming days and weeks.
This is what to expect from the weather in the North East this weekend:
Friday, May 30
The Met Office states that Friday will start off with some bright spells; however, we could see some cloud coverage throughout the morning.
It looks like it will be more of the same as we head into the afternoon, with temperatures reaching highs of 20°C.
The cloud is expected to clear slightly after we head into the evening, as temperatures look to sit around 18°C.
Saturday, May 31
It looks set to be more of the same on Saturday, with Met Office forecasters once again predicting some bright and cloudy spells right throughout the day.
Despite the cloud covering, the weather is expected to remain dry.
At the time of writing, Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the weekend with forecasters expecting highs of 21°C.
Sunday, June 1
The start of the summer months looks to be mixed one weather-wise as forecasters predict cloudy spells throughout Sunday morning.
We could see some sunny periods throughout the late morning and into the afternoon; however, there is a chance we could see some rain as well.
Sunday looks set to be slightly cooler than the rest of the weekend, with highs of 18°C expected.
