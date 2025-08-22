This is what to expect from the North East weather over the Bank Holiday weekend

The Summer Bank Holiday Weekend is upon us.

The last Bank Holiday weekend before the Christmas period is here and there will be plenty of people heading out and about across the North East.

Given the recent grey weather across the region, some might be reconsidering their plans but temperatures are expected to climb, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office website states: “Mainly fine, with more in the way of sunshine than preceding days and with temperatures climbing.

“Probably becoming cloudier and more unsettled from the west later Tuesday.”

This is what you can expect from the weather this weekend, according to the Met Office:

This is what you can expect from the weather in the North East this Bank Holiday weekend. | National World

Saturday, August 23

Much like most of the past week, Saturday looks set to continue the trend of grey skies and cooler temperatures.

Forecasters are predicting an overcast start to the morning but it isn’t expected to rain, with temperatures sitting around 13°C.

The grey weather looks set to remain for the rest of Saturday, with daily highs of 17°C forecast.

Sunday, August 24

Another cloudy start is expected for Sunday, however we are predicted to see some bright sunny spells as we head throughout the morning.

The sunny intervals are forecast to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening, making it a better day weather-wise that Saturday.

Met Office forecasters are expecting daily highs of 21°C.

Monday, August 25

Monday looks set to get off to a bright and sunny start, with a slight cloud covering as we head throughout the morning.~

The bright weather is forecast to continue over the course of the afternoon and into the evening.

According to the Met Office, Monday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with highs of 24°C.