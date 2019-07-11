This is when it is expected to thunder in South Shields on Thursday, July 11
A yellow weather warning is in place across South Shields for much of Thursday.
By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 07:11
After waking to early drizzle, residents are warned that thunderstorms are expected at any point between 10am-7pm.
Experts at the Met Office forecast that 4pm-6pm is the period when conditions are likely to be at their worst.
In better news, however, the rain is expected to disappear overnight with Friday and Saturday likely to be a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures averaging between 16-18 degrees Celsius.