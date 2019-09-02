This is when it will rain in South Tyneside this week
The morning will start with sunny intervals which will turn into clouds in the afternoon with a chance of heavy rain at midday.
Temperatures have dropped again in South Tyneside as highs aren’t expected to top 17°C in the town on Monday, September 2.
There’s also a chance of rain between 11am and 4pm with a heavy spell forecast for 12pm.
It will remain cloudy and overcast for the remainder of the day.
A Met Office spokesman said: “It will be a dry and bright start across the region, but thickening cloud and outbreaks of rain will spread from the west this morning.”
It will stay cloudy with spells of rain throughout the week and it isn’t forecast to get any hotter than 17°C – which is expected on Friday, September 6.
Rain is forecast for Wednesday and Friday but should hold off on Tuesday and Thusday.