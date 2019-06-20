This is when lightning will hit South Shields as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning
People are being warned to prepare for torrential rain in South Tyneside as Met Office forecasters issue a thunderstorm alert.
A Yellow warning for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday has been set by the Met Office – with an additional warning for possible flooding and disruption to travel across the North East and much of the country.
Forecast for Sunderland on Sunday and Monday currently predicts temperatures between 13°C and 16°C on both days. The heaviest showers are currently expected between 7am and 10am on Monday.
Yellow warnings can be issued to cover a range of weather situations.
“There is a small chance of flooding,” say forecasters.