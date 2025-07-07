Tyne & Wear set to sizzle in temperatures as hot as Saint-Tropez

Temperatures are set to sizzle later this week with the mercury rising to a whopping 28 degrees Celsius, more in line with Saint-Tropez than Seaburn or South Shields.

After unsettled conditions today (June 7) the sunshine is set to return from tomorrow (Tuesday) with temperatures really starting to rise as we head into midweek.

Checkout the Met Office forecast for the week ahead for Tyne & Wear, including whether the warm conditions are set to prevail into the weekend.

Today (Monday) is set to be an unsettled day of sunshine and showers, with the chance of rain increasing to between 60% and 70% throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise to 20 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday is set be a sunny day with clear skies and temperatures rising to 21 degrees Celsius. There will be less than a five percent chance of rain throughout the day with light northerly winds.

Wednesday will see partly cloudy skies and plenty of sunshine with temperatures rising to 24 degrees Celsius in light westerly winds. The chance of rain is less than five percent throughout the day which increases to 10% at 1pm.

Thursday will see clear skies and sunshine with temperatures rising to 25 degrees Celsius. There will be less than a five percent chance of rain throughout the day with light westerly winds.

Friday is another day of clear skies and sunshine with temperatures rising to 27 degrees Celsius in light south easterly winds. There is a less than five percent chance of rain throughout the day.

There is a repeat performance on Saturday with clear skies and unbroken sunshine and temperatures rising to 27 degrees Celsius. There is a less than five percent chance of rain throughout the day with light south easterly winds.

Sunday will see a little more cloud, although there will be predominantly sunny conditions with temperatures rising to 25 degrees Celsius. The chance of rain will be between 10% and 20% throughout the course of the day. There will be light south easterly winds.

Temperatures further inland could rise to 29 degrees Celsius.

This is the Met Office forecast at the time of writing and is obviously subject to change.