This week has seen a series of weather warnings put in place across the UK as storms hit the nation.

Here in the North East we saw heavy rainfall on the evening of Monday, July 10 but can we see more of that coming over the following days?

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance of thunderstorms on the evening of Tuesday, July 11 but that will be the only wet weather until Thursday.

UK Storms: Will South Shields and the rest of South Tyneside get hit by bad weather this week? Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Highs of 19°C towards the end of the week is expected to coincide with rain showers on the afternoon of Thursday, July 13 with further rainfall expected over the weekend, although none of this is expected to carry thunder and lightning with it.