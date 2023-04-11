Following some lovley weather last week and a fairly dry Easter bank holiday weekend, the new week has started with weather warnings for wind across parts of the UK, but will the North East be impacted by the predicted extreme weather?

Where are the current UK weather warnings?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office currently has weather warnings in place for two days this week. These run from 3pm on Tuesday, April 11 until 11:59pm on Wednesday, April 12. The earliest hours of the period see the majority of the west coast of the UK covered with the area coming closest to the North East in Cumbria. As the warning continues into Wednesday the warning area is extended across the South coast.

UK weather warnings for wind: Will the North East see heavy winds this week?

Will the North East see weather warnings for wind issued?

At the moment it is looking unlikely that any weather warnings for wind will be put in place for the North East, although windy conditions are expected in the region over the next couple of days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gusts in the region where warnings have been issued are predicted to reach up to 60 miles per our by the Met Office while conditions in the North East will likely reach highs of 24 miles per hour. Wind speeds are expected to be at their worst in the North East in the late hours of Tuesday, April 11.