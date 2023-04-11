News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
2 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
2 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
3 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
3 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
4 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

UK weather warnings for wind: Will the North East see heavy winds this week?

Met Office weather warnings are in place across the UK.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:52 BST

Following some lovley weather last week and a fairly dry Easter bank holiday weekend, the new week has started with weather warnings for wind across parts of the UK, but will the North East be impacted by the predicted extreme weather?

Where are the current UK weather warnings?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office currently has weather warnings in place for two days this week. These run from 3pm on Tuesday, April 11 until 11:59pm on Wednesday, April 12. The earliest hours of the period see the majority of the west coast of the UK covered with the area coming closest to the North East in Cumbria. As the warning continues into Wednesday the warning area is extended across the South coast.

UK weather warnings for wind: Will the North East see heavy winds this week?UK weather warnings for wind: Will the North East see heavy winds this week?
UK weather warnings for wind: Will the North East see heavy winds this week?
Most Popular

Will the North East see weather warnings for wind issued?

At the moment it is looking unlikely that any weather warnings for wind will be put in place for the North East, although windy conditions are expected in the region over the next couple of days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gusts in the region where warnings have been issued are predicted to reach up to 60 miles per our by the Met Office while conditions in the North East will likely reach highs of 24 miles per hour. Wind speeds are expected to be at their worst in the North East in the late hours of Tuesday, April 11.

The remainder of this week is expected to stay maily dry, although some showers are predicted on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. The Met Office is currently predicting weekend temperatures of 15°C.

North EastMet OfficeCumbria