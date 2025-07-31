Warm temperatures and rain - what to expect from the North East weather this weekend

This is what you can expect from the weather in the North East this weekend.

The North East looks set for a mixed bag weather-wise this weekend, according to Met Office forecasters.

Temperatures are expected to be warm across the region but forecasters are predicting some rain across the weekend.

The Met Office states: “Dry with light winds and sunny spells on Saturday. Heavy rain spreading east on Sunday, dry but windy in the afternoon.

“Unseasonably windy on Monday, with heavy rain and showers.”

This is what to expect from the North East weather this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Friday, August 1

Met Office forecasters are predicting that will start off cloudy, with temperatures expecting to be sitting around 14°C over the course of the morning.

We could see some sunny spells as we head throughout Friday afternoon - with daily highs of 18°C.

Despite Friday being mostly braced for cloudy weather, forecasters are not expecting any rain showers over the course of the day.

Saturday, August 2

Cloudy but bright spells are forecast for Saturday morning, with temperatures sitting around 13°C.

The cloud coverage is predicted to clear as we head into the afternoon, with bright sunny spells and daily highs of 20°C.

The sunny weather is set to continue into the evening and a warm night is expected, with temperatures averaging around 15°C.

Sunday, August 3

Forecasters at the Met Office are predicting that Sunday will start off with rainy spells, which could last until early afternoon.

The weather is expected to brighten up as we head throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

According to the Met Office, Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with highs of 23°C.